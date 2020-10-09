Sai Pallavi finds beauty everywhere: Here's a look at her photos that prove she is a big nature lover

Sai Pallavi's latest photos showcase the Maari 2 actress enjoying rope climbing and clearly, she enjoys every bit of the adventure.

One of the most talented and young actors in the South Indian Film industry, Sai Pallavi is known for her simple yet down to earth nature. She has been leaving her fans amazed with her back to back powerful roles in the films. She is a recipient of several awards and the Fidaa actress proves she is an actor in the industry who has no airs about her. Sai Pallavi managed to grab the attention for her role as Malar in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam and since then, there is no looking back. The South beauty is known for her simplicity and her Instagram account is the best place to head to for some real travel goals. The stunner loves being around nature and her Instagram photos are a proof.

Sai Pallavi loves travelling while she is not shooting for her films and her unfiltered beautiful photos amidst nature are too cute for words. From her enjoying sunset to her playing with a cute pup, Sai Pallavi's Instagram pictures are a proof that she is a big nature lover and how. She finds beauty everywhere and in everything. Her latest photos showcase the Maari 2 actress enjoying rope climbing and clearly, she enjoys every bit of Indian adventure. Here's a look at her stunning photos that prove she is a nature-loving person.

Take a look below:

Experiences like this are worth living. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "Taking every opportunity to smother her with my love."

She had shared a video of rainbow early in the morning and captioned it, "The reason I woke up with a smile...was coz mama earth threw in a surprise #rainbow #6am #hatti."

Little things that matter! Here's a cute capture by the Tamil and Malayalam actress of a butterfly flapping its wings by the lake.

The kind of personalised alarm clock we all need. Such a beautiful capture by Maari 2 actress.

Here's Sai Pallavi planting saplings and she further nominated Samantha Akkineni and Rana Daggubati to do so. She captioned it, "‪The quality of air is deteriorating to a scary extent. We’ve been taking more than we give. We need to start now n one plant each,is a great place to begin. I request everyone to go out there, find a place, plant a tree and make a difference !."

Check out more pictures below:

