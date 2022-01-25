Sai Pallavi gets experimental and opts for multiprinted skirt, crop blouse with silver stilettos; Yay or Nay?

Sai Pallavi's every look defines elegance. Nobody better than her can pull off a simple ethnic look with utmost elegance. Well, the Shyam Singha Roy actress has upped her fashion game this time. The Premam actress recently picked a multi printed skirt and tie up crop blouse by Verb. She teamed her colour look with a pair of silver stilettos.

One can see in the photos, Sai Pallavi looks stunning in yet another experimental look styled by Neerajaa Kona. She completed her look with minimal makeup, giant hoops and her long hair tied neat in a high ponytail.

While everything looks good and pretty about her semi-traditional ensemble, Sai Pallavi could have avoided wearing silver stilettos and instead could have paired it with a pair of juttis.

Check out Sai Pallavi's latest look below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Sai looks very fresh and lovely in the outfit. However, she is a complete stunner when she totally takes the traditional route.

Check out a few photos below:

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is basking in the success of her latest film Shyam Singha Roy starring Nani in the male lead role. Thanking her fans and the entire team of SSR, the Love Story actress wrote on Instagram, "Dear team, I’m not just thankful for the success of the film but also for getting to watch you cinephiles(wish I could find a term more intense) in action. Thank you for the memories."

