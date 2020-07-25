Sai Pallavi gets new ‘visitors’ and calls them her new snuggle puffs; See Photo

Fans of the Premam star took to the comments section and noted how simple and beautiful she looks in the photo.

South star Sai Pallavi took to her Instagram space and shared photos of her new visitors. In the photos, Sai Pallavi can be seen in the company of a few rabbits. Sharing the photo, an excited Sai Pallavi wrote on the photo sharing application, “We had Visitors today... The snugglepuffs”. Fans of the Premam star took to the comments section and noted how simple and beautiful she looks in the photo. The photo went viral on social media as soon as she shared it on her Instagram space.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi has two films in her kitty namely Love Story and Virata Parvam. Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula and it is one of the much-hyped movies of Telugu film industry. Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the male lead in the film. Love Story will be an emotional romantic drama. There are also reports which suggest that Sekhar Kammula will have a hard-hitting message on honour killing in this film.

On the other hand, Virata Parvam directed by Venu Udugula has Rana Daggubati as the lead actor. Sai Pallavi’s first look poster for the film was shared by the makers on her birthday. The film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. The film’s shooting process will be resumed as soon as the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted.

