Sai Pallavi gets teary eyed during her speech at Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy event; VIDEO

At the grand pre-release event of Shyam Singha Roy in Hyderabad yesterday, Sai Pallavi, during her speech, got teary-eyed. The actress was overwhelmed with the love and support from her fans in Hyderabad. The Premam actress said, "I thought I would cry, only when I win an award," while fans continued to hoot for her.

Sai Pallavi, in her speech, said, "Not many get opportunities to prove themselves. I didn’t know and I don't even remember how much effort I've put in for my films, but I enjoyed working every bit. I thank all my directors for giving me opportunities. I thought I would cry, only when I win an award."

On the other hand, Nani, in his speech, said, "Sirivennela song has become a soul for the movie. My wife bought 10 blazers for me. But I don’t know when to wear it. I didn’t have the dare to wear them. I felt I'm eligible enough to wear a blazer, after doing a film like Shyam Singha Roy. The reason behind our confidence and happiness, you’ll witness it in another five days."

Check out Sai Pallavi's full speech below, shared by the makers of the film:

Shyam Singha Roy will have its theatrical release on December 24th in all 4 South languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.