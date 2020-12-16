Sai Pallavi goes gaga over Mahesh Babu's flawless skin; REVEALS she zooms and sees his photos

Sai Pallavi is obsessed with Mahesh Babu's flawless skin. Read to know what she has to say about the superstar.

There is no denying the fact the superstar Mahesh Babu is the most charming actor in the Tollywood film industry. He is one of the biggest stars who is always staying on top of his game and has been reinventing himself with every film. The Pokiri star has earned a massive fan following, especially female fans, due to his simple yet stylish personality. Even, South beauty Sai Pallavi is going gaga over the actor and his flawless skin. During a rapid-fire session, the actress was asked to describe each celebrity.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sai Pallavi said that she is stunned by Mahesh Babu's flawless skin. The young actress said, "He looks so freaking handsome. He has flawless skin. Sometimes when I see his pictures, I wonder it’s impossible for a person to look that perfect. His skin just shines. Half the time, I zoom-in (pictures) I see and oh! Ok! I think he looks spotless."

Well, Mahesh Babu might be in his 40s, but he continues to defy age, on-screen as well as off-screen. Don't you agree to Sai Pallavi? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi recently wrapped her upcoming film titled, Love Story. The film stars Naga Chaitanya in the male lead role and is expected to hit screens next year.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is prepping up for his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram and will see Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

