Sai Pallavi is a happy go lucky girl in her latest PHOTO as she flaunts her mehndi in ethnic outfit

Sharing the photo, Sai Pallavi stated that she drew the mehndi herself and pointed out the importance of self love.

Sai Pallavi is a person who is full of life. Starting from her soul filling posts with nature to her fun-filled vacay photos, her Instagram space is full of entertaining and engaging photos. In her recent post, Sai Pallavi has shared a photo in an ethnic outfit. In the photo, she can also be seen flaunting her mehndi. She can be seen flashing her million dollar smile while posing for the photo.

Sharing the photo, Sai Pallavi stated that she drew it herself and pointed out the importance of self love. Well, there’s more than one reason why fans simply love Sai Pallavi and these photos are enough proof for the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi has two films in her kitty including Virata Parvam and Love Story.

See her post here:

Also Read: Manju Warrier is one happy kid as she paints her own library on National Reading Day

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story has Naga Chaitanya as the lead actor. After the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, the film’s shooting process was brought to a halt. A couple of weeks back, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi joined the sets of the film as the makers restarted the shooting process.

As far as Virata Parvam is concerned, it is directed by Venu Udugula. Rana Daggubati will be seen as the male lead, while Nandita Das and Priyamani will be seen in key roles. The makers had planned to release the film in April due has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×