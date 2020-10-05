Sai Pallavi has a fun time as she swings from aerial roots across a river; See photos

Sharing the fun-filled photos with her friends, Sai Pallavi stated that she was proving Darwin’s theory of evolution.

Sai Pallavi is a person who is full of life. Starting from her soul filling posts with nature to her fun-filled vacay photos, her Instagram space is full of entertaining and engaging photos. In her recent post, Sai Pallavi has shared some photos from her previous outing. In the photos, she can be seen swinging from aerial roots across a river along with her friends. Sharing the photos, she stated that she was proving the Darwin’s theory of evolution.

She wrote on her Instagram space, “I came in like a wrecking ball. Proving Darwin’s theory of evolution!” As usual, the critically acclaimed actress opted for a simple tee and a pair of sweatpants. Well, there’s more than one reason why fans simply love Sai Pallavi and these photos are enough proof for the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi has two films in her kitty including Virata Parvam and Love Story.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story has Naga Chaitanya as the lead actor. After the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, the film’s shooting process was brought to a halt. A couple of weeks back, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi joined the sets of the film as the makers restarted the shooting process. As far as Virata Parvam is concerned, it is directed by Venu Udugula. Rana Daggubati will be seen as the male lead, while Nandita Das and Priyamani will be seen in key roles.

