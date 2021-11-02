Sai Pallavi has the perfect reply to a question on her skin and hair care secret

Sai Pallavi, as we all know is blessed with good skin and long, luscious curly hair. She is among a very few actresses who has managed to steal the show with her screen presence in a no-makeup look. Yes, Sai Pallavi prefers to go no-makeup for her films and never hesitates in flaunting her acne. Fans have always been curious to know about her skin and hair care secret.

Recently, the Fidaa actress answered a few questions asked by her fans on Instagram. Replying to a question on her hair and skincare routine, Sai Pallavi wrote, "you all know the basics- Excercise (at least thrice a week) - Eat healthy, lots of fruits/veggies...From my experience, all these won't have any effects if you're STRESSED! So focus on your mental health! It's equally important."

Take a look:

Eating right and exercising daily is something Sai Pallavi focuses a lot on. "I had a lot of pimples in the movie, but people accepted me as I was, and I learnt that confidence is the real beauty," Sai Pallavi had revealed during one of her interviews in 2019.

Did you know, the Love Story actress had once rejected a Rs 2 crore advertisement deal with a fairness cream brand as she does not believe in promoting it.