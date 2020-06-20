Sai Pallavi having a gala time in THESE sunkissed PHOTOS will add a touch of brightness to your weekend

These photos of Sai Pallavi indulging with nature will make one understand that she is full of joys of the spring when it comes to enjoying the sun.

South star Sai Pallavi has carved a place for herself in the South film industry and ever since her blockbuster debut Premam, she has come a long way. Some of the most unforgettable films of Sai Pallavi include Kali, Fidaa, Athiran. Apart from her acting skills, she is also a true inspiration for body confidence to her fans. She is also an avid social media user and from time to time, she keeps her fans updated on her activities. On her Instagram feed, Sai Pallavi’s posts are filled with picturesque views of dawn and dusk. Precisely, it is understood that she is a huge fan of nature especially the sun.

Photos of the actor indulging with nature will make one understand that she is full of joys of the spring when it comes to enjoying the views of the sun. The positive energy and the aura one gets by just spending a few minutes looking at her photos are incredible. She has been an inspiration to her followers in following one’s heart. Even in her interviews, she has never failed to inspire women to be comfortable in their own skin. Check out some of the best sunkissed photos of Sai Pallavi that will take brighten your weekend right here:

Also Read: Sai Pallavi: PHOTOS of the Premam actor while dancing prove she is a dynamic, full of life woman

On the work front, Sai Pallavi has Virata Parvam and Love story in her Kitty. As far as Virata Parvam is concerned, the film has Rana Daggubati as the hero, while Nandita Das and Priya Mani will be seen playing some key roles. Sai Pallavi’s first look poster from the film was released by the makers on her birthday. Hearsay has that the film will have her playing the role of a country singer turned Naxalite. Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film is directed by Venu Udugula. Due to the current COVID 19 situation, the film’s shooting was brought to a halt. It is expected that the filming will be resumed after the lockdown is lifted.

She also has Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story in her kitty. The film will have Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. Love Story is in the final stages of shooting and the release is expected to happen early next year. Love Story is produced by Asian Cinemas. Meanwhile, some reports suggest that Sai Pallavi will be joining hands with critically acclaimed director Vetri Maaran for a web series. It is speculated that the series will be a spinoff to Vada Chennai. If this turns out to be true, it will be her debut digital project.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×