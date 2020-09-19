Sai Pallavi is having a whale of a time as she indulges with nature in a hilly region; See PHOTO

Taking to her Instagram space Sai Pallavi shared a set of photos where she can be seen having a beautiful time indulging with nature.

If you are already a follower of Sai Pallavi on Instagram, you will know that she is one big nature lover. Starting from snow-capped mountains to a leisure time in the sea, her Instagram is filled with photos where she can be seen indulging with nature. She is someone who does not post new photos on Instagram, and when she does, it is a visual treat for her fans.

In this new post, the Premam star can be seen having a zen time as she enjoys the zephyr in a hilly region. As usual, the critically acclaimed actress opted for a simple sweatshirt and a pair of patiala pants. Well, there’s more than one reason why fans simply love Sai Pallavi and these photos are enough proof for the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi has two films in her kitty including Virata Parvam and Love Story.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story has Naga Chaitanya as the lead actor. After the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, the film’s shooting process was brought to a halt. A couple of days back, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi joined the sets of the film as the makers restarted the shooting process. As far as Virata Parvam is concerned, it is directed by Venu Udugula. Rana Daggubati will be seen as the male lead, while Nandita Das and Priyamani will be seen in key roles.

