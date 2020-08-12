Sai Pallavi is her sister Pooja's 'happy place' as they enjoyed their Goa vacation; See Throwback Photo

In this photo, which was shared by Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja on her Instagram space, they both can be seen having a gala time during their vacation in Goa.

Sai Pallavi has often spoken about her sister Pooja during interviews. She has explained how she has always wanted to be an inspiration to girls like her sister and to motivate them to be comfortable in their own skin. In this photo, which was shared by Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja on her Instagram space, they both can be seen having a gala time during their vacation in Goa. Well, it looks like just like her sister, Pooja too is a happy go, lucky girl.

Sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, “My happy place #goandiaries”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. Apparently, the film will narrate a love story that involves cast discrimination. It will also reportedly narrate the story of honour killing. Recently, the film made the headlines after rumours surfaced stating that Samantha was unhappy about Naga Chaitanya’s role in the film. However, the rumours were slammed by the makers later.

Sai Pallavi also has in her kitty, Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the central government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation. Sai Pallavi’s first look form the film was released on her birthday.

