Sai Pallavi & her sister’s THROWBACK vacay photo from Singapore will make you want to unleash your wanderlust

Sai Pallavi and her sister Puja have often travelled together to places like Goa. this photo is from their vacation to Singapore.

At a time when people are desperately waiting to go on vacation after being in quarantine for more than six months, we cannot help but revisit some old vacay photos. Today, let’s take a look at Sai Pallavi’s throwback vacation with her sister Puja to Singapore. In the photo, the siblings can be seen having a gala time and they can be seen laughing their hearts out, as they unleash their wanderlust.

Meanwhile, on the work front, recent reports suggested that Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the Telugu remake of Vedalam. Starring Thala Ajith in the lead role, Vedalam had Lakshmi Menon as Ajith’s sister. Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. Apparently, the film will narrate a love story that involves cast discrimination. It will also reportedly narrate the story of honour killing.

Sai Pallavi also has in her kitty Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the central government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation. Sai Pallavi’s first look from the film was released on her birthday.

Credits :Instagram

