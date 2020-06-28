Sai Pallavi holding her little sister and posing for camera in this childhood throwback photo is a delight

Sai Pallavi had shared a throwback childhood picture with her sister Pooja a couple of months back and it is super cute to miss.

A lot of celebrities are reminiscing the good old times amid lock and are sharing a lot of throwback pictures on social media. From Mahesh Babu to Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Akkineni, a lot of South Indian actors have treated us with unseen childhood photos. The stunning actress Sai Pallavi had also shared a throwback childhood picture with her sister Pooja a couple of months back and it is unmissable. If you missed at this delightful moment between these sisters, take a look at it right away.

Sai Pallavi shared this picture on her sister Pooja's birthday. Sharing it on Instagram, Sai Pallavi wrote, "The sacrifices you’ve made, The compromises you conceal, The meaning you add to my life, The happiness you bring to my system, The smile that you ensure on days of all kinds, The very existence of YOU in my world is a blessing. You are my baby n you’ll be that even when you are a 100 years old. You have to be me, to know how much I love you! Today is a reminder, of how lucky I’m to have you in my life. Happy birthday monkey."

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. The film is directed by Venu Udugula. The upcoming film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the first look of Sai Pallavi from the film has already set the high expectation among the moviegoers.

Sai Pallavi will also be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming film titled, Love Story. The film stars Naga Chaitanya in the male lead role. The upcoming film has been the talk of the town since inception and fans are eagerly looking forward to what's in stores.

There are also reports that Sai Pallavi will be collaborating with Vetri Maaran for a web series. If this turns out to be true, it will be her debut digital project.

Credits :Instagram

