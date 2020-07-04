Sai Pallavi is a huge fan of minimalist jewellery and THESE 8 photos are proof

From micro Jhumka to pearl stud, Sai Pallavi has always opted to keep it as minimum as possible with jewellery.

Perhaps it’s due to the overall attitude of Sai Pallavi - you know, keeping it simple and elegant, the love for being natural and flaunting her beauty. She has always kept it minimal even when it comes to jewelleries and accessories. The way she adds a whimsical touch to her overall look with minimum jewels is something that can give one cues if one is a fan of minimalism. From micro Jhumka to pearl stud, Sai Pallavi has always opted to keep it as minimum as possible with jewellery.

Check out these pictures of Sai Pallavi, in which she can be seen with her minimal jewels for all outfits starting from western to traditional saree. Scroll down to see how she aces the look. Let us know in the comments below, what you think about Sai Pallavi’s fashion choice.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Venu Udugula directorial Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. Her first look from the film was revealed by the makers on her birthday. Going by the poster, it can be speculated that she will be shown as a mysterious woman. Reports suggest that she will be seen as a country singer turned Naxalite in Virata Parvam. Apart from Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati, the film also starrs Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, Virata Parvam’s shooting is expected to be resumed after the lockdown is lifted.

She also has in her kitty Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. About 90 percent of the film’s shooting has been completed and the makers are expected to resume the shooting after the lockdown is lifted. Love Story is produced by Asian Cinemas. There are also few reports which suggest that Sai Pallavi will be collaborating with Vetri Maaran for the sequel of Vada Chennai. Talking about it, Vetri Maaran had earlier said that he has been planning to make it a limited series with two seasons. If this turns out to be true, it will be Sai Pallavi’s debut digital project.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×