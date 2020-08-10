Sai Pallavi is a huge fan of the six yards and these five PHOTOS are proof of her love for sarees

  1. Home
Today, let’s take a look at some of her photos from her Instagram space, where can be seen in sarees. With these photos, it can be understood that Sai Pallavi is a huge fan of six yards.
We all know that Sai Pallavi is the queen of simplicity. Be it her choice of minimalistic jewels or her decision to act in films without makeup, she has always set some goals to her fans and followers. Today, let’s take a look at some of her photos from her Instagram space, where can be seen in sarees. With these photos, it can be understood that Sai Pallavi is a huge fan of six yards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi has two films in her kitty. Love Story and Virata Parvam. Love Story has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula and it is one of the most awaited movies of Telugu film industry. Touted to be an emotional romantic drama, only a few portions of the film are yet to be completed. There are reports which suggest that Sekhar Kammula will have a hard-hitting message on honour killing in this film.

On the other hand, Virata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula and it has Rana Daggubati as the lead actor. The film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. It is reported that Sai Pallavi will be seen as a country singer turned Naxalite in the film. Virata Parvam’s shooting process will be resumed as soon as the lockdown for COVID-19 is lifted.

