Sai Pallavi is charging THIS whopping amount for Naga Chaitanya’s survival drama Thandel? REPORTS

Sai Pallavi seems to be on a hit streak at the moment. The actress delivered a promising performance with her last release, Amaran, a war biopic starring Sivakarthikeyan. The diva swooned hearts with her simple look and expressive emotions on-screen. And now, she is all set for her next film, Thandel, a survival drama co-starring Naga Chaitanya.

And now, as per a report by Koimoi, Sai Pallavi has apparently hiked her fees for the Chandoo Mondeti directorial and is reportedly charging Rs. 5 crore as her remuneration.

Well, in comparison to her last movie, Amaran, where she charged Rs. 3 crores as fees, this time Sai Pallavi has increased her paycheck for films.

Moreover, the diva who has frequently grabbed attention for her unconventional movie choices, this hike seems proportional to the kind of performance that she has delivered. In fact, the actress also has a track record of letting go of her salary in some cases, like for the film Padi Padi Leche Manasu.

Besides her film choices, Sai Pallavi has time and again become a topic of discussion as she prefers to go completely sans makeup for her roles. The actress has once revealed how her filmmakers respect this choice of hers, as she ditches all makeup and goes on-screen with her natural skin tone.

In other news, a few days back, Sai Pallavi had visited her alma mater, where she delivered a heartfelt speech recalling fond memories of her school life. The starlet remarked how it was this place where she developed her love for dancing, and it has changed her life thereafter.

Coming to her work front, the actress is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where she is essaying the role of goddess Sita. She also has another project in the pipeline, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.

