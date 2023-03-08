Sai Pallavi joins Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rule?

The second installment of Allu Arjun's Pushpa is expected to be bigger and better than the first part. Now, according to the latest reports doing rounds on social media is that Sai Pallavi is on board for Pushpa: The Rule. It is said that she will be seen in a key role in the film and fresh addition to the star-studded cast.

Reportedly, Sai Pallavi's role is said to be a meaty tribal girl and will join the sets soon. As the film is already progressing the shoot, she is expected to join the sets soon and finish the shoot of her portions. The actress reportedly allotted 10 days for the shoot. However, an official confirmation from the makers about Sai Pallavi's part in Pushpa 2 is awaited.



Pushpa 2 updates

Another interesting update of Pushpa 2 is the first glimpse will be out on Allu Arjun's birthday, on April 8. A small teaser from the film is expected to be released next month. However, the makers are yet to be announced officially as well.

Meanwhile, the team already wrapped the first schedule in Vizag and are shooting at a brisk pace. Fahadh Faasil, who will be seen in the role of villain cop SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, also joined the sets. The actor is reportedly busy shooting for his portions from March 1.

About Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles respectively. We have also heard, the plot of the sequel will be a closure to Pushpa Raj's life. His childhood and relationships with his father and half-siblings will be explored in Pushpa 2. The clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) will continue in this epic conclusion to the two-parted series.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will be released in 2023 or 2024. There's no clarity regarding this as the makers are yet to announce the official release date.

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh look stylish at Rana Naidu promotions; Shruti Haasan twins with Santanu Hazarika