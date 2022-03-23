Sai Pallavi, KGF star Yash to Nayanthara: 5 actors who started their career on TV

The small and the silver screen might be worlds apart, but one thing that connects them is acting. A lot of South actors kickstarted their career with television. They became more accessible and connected to the audience through the small screen before they became big stars. For instance, Vijay Sethupathi made his debut through TV series called Penn, while Sivakarthikeyan started as a stand-up comedian on a reality show. Here's a look at other actors who started their career with TV:

Sai Pallavi:

One of the most loved and versatile actors, Sai Pallavi participated in the dance reality show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva on Vijay TV in 2008. Due to her passion for dance, the Premam actresses decided to be a part of the dance reality show. Sai Pallavi won many hearts with her mesmerising presence on a small screen.

R Madhavan:

R Madhavan is one of the few actors who at an early stage of his career achieved pan-Indian appeal. He has appeared in films from seven different languages. Starting with a sandalwood talc advertisement, Maddy's first screen presence was through the TV show Yule Love Stories. He appeared in many other leading roles in Zee TV's Banegi Apni Baat and Ghar Jamai, while he gained further popularity portraying the character of Shekhar in Saaya.

Yash:

KGF star Yash is one of the biggest Pan-India actors but he started his acting career with the teleserial Nanda Gokula directed by Ashok Kashyap, which aired on ETV Kannada. He has also acted in several other television serials such as Malebillu "muktha" and Preeti Illada Mele.

Nayanthara:

Nayanthara, referred as Lady Superstar of Kollywood started her career as a TV host before she made her debut on small screen with the show, Chamayam. She bagged her first feature film Manassinakkare in 2003, which was a massive success. Since then, there has been no looking back for her.

Hansika Motwani:

Did you know Hansika Motwani began her acting career with a Hindi television show called Shaka Laka Boom Boom? She later acted in other Hindi serials like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and more.

