Sai Pallavi lands in controversy while promoting Virata Parvam

Sai Pallavi, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Virata Parvam, landed in controversy for her statements on Kashmiri pandits. In an interview with a Telugu channel Great Andhra, the actress compared the Kashmiri exodus with cow vigilantism and drew criticism from netizens on social media.

Sharing her opinion on Kashmiri Files movie, Sai Pallavi said, "The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, a recent incident happened where a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. So, where's the difference between these two incidents. We have to be good human beings. If we are good ones, we won’t hurt others. To answer your question, justice won’t be there either on the side of the right or the left, if you are not a good human being. I’m very neutral. So what I believe is if you are stronger than me, and you are oppressing me, then you are in the wrong. A large number of people oppressing a small group of people is wrong. A battle has to be fought between two equals."

Asked about her political inclination, the actor said that she grew up in a neutral family and was taught to be a good human being. Sai Pallavi's comments became a huge discussion point on social media as many netizens criticised her.

Sai Pallavi is waiting for the release of Virata Parvam, which is set to release in theatres on June 17. The movie is inspired by true events of the 1990s. It talks about a wonderful love story in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in the Telangana region. Rana Daggubati will essay the role of Comrade Ravanna, known by his pen name Aranya. Sai Pallavi will be seen as his follower, Vennela. The movie also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand in ancillary roles.