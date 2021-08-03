Sai Pallavi looks beautiful in traditional saree as she shares happy family PHOTOS with grandparents & sister

Sai Pallavi is one such actress in the film industry, who made millions of people fall in love with her for her minimalistic style. The very moment the audience witnessed Sai Pallavi in the Malayalam film Premam, they were captivated by her no-makeup beauty. Although the actress is a very low-key person and is not much of social media person. Call it a rare circumstance as Sai Pallavi shared happy family pictures and they are currently going viral on social media platforms.

Sai Pallavi took to Instagram and shared a few happy family pictures with her grandparents and sister. On the occasion of her grandfather's 85th birthday, she shared these pictures and wrote, "Roots!!!#Thatha’s85th." In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her bright smile as she poses with her grandmother and grandfather. Sai Pallavi also shared a photo with her sister, where she can be seen hugging her and calling her monkey. She looks beautiful as always in the blue silk saree.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is currently awaiting the release of her Telugu film Love Story, co-starring Naga Chaitanya. The film was slated to release in April but has been postponed due to a pandemic. She also has another Telugu movie with Rana Daggubati titled Virata Parvam, where she is essaying the role of a jilted lover. The actress recently wrapped up shooting for the Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy. An official release date is yet to be announced.