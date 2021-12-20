Sai Pallavi looks gorgeous in silk spaghetti strap kurta set with organza dupatta; SEE PHOTOS

Fidaa actress Sai Pallavi was seen donning an elegant yet stunning outfit in her recent clicks. The actress looked charismatic in a peach salwar kameez. To compliment her outfit, the star wore a choker and a simple black bindi. Sai Pallavi always manages to keep her look minimal yet classy and fans love her for this.

Sharing her latest look, designer Neeraja Kona said, “And she moves like a dream”. All these sun-kissed pictures bring all an essence of what the Maari 2 star is all about. Just a few days ago, Sai Pallavi shared pictures of her in another mesmerising ensemble. Wearing a beautiful blue dress, she was seen posing in an elegant dance move.

Check out the post below:

Sai Pallavi is busy with her upcoming release, Shyam Singh Roy right now. Starring Sai Pallavi and Nani in lead, the promotions for the romantic thriller are underway in full swing. The trailer for Shyam Singha Roy was released on December 15 and received a thumping nod from the viewers.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film will also cast Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. The film which talks about the intriguing subject of reincarnation will be produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. Sai Pallavi’s much anticipated outing will release on 24 December 2021.

Also, Sai Pallavi will act in Venu Udugula’s latest venture titled Virata Parvam. Produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film has Rana Daggubati in the lead. The film enjoys an ensemble cast with Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao and Sai Chand.