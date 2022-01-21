Sai Pallavi looks mesmerizing in a Bengali look as she shares BTS pic from the sets of Shyam Singha Roy

Actress Sai Pallavi manages to nail every look she tries on. However, there is a unique earthy charm in her every look or outfit. The actress does not believe in heavy makeup or loud attire. She always manages to impress her fans with her simplicity. This time also, the actress got her latest Bengali look just right for her latest release Shyam Singha Roy. Dressed in a traditional Bengali saree, the star is seen donning a beautiful nose pin. She captioned the mesmerizing picture as, “Clumsy Rosie”

Talking about Shyam Singha Roy, the film was released on 24 December and won several hearts along with a tremendous performance at the box office. The performance of both, Sai Pallavi and Nani was lauded by the audiences as well as critics.

Check out the post below:

In fact, yesterday Megastar Chiranjeevi also praised the film. Chiranjeevi heaped praises on Nani and the team of Shyam Singha Roy for coming up with a classic piece. Recently, Chiranjeevi's son and star Ram Charan also lauded Sai Pallavi’s latest release. Besides these two, several other celebs have praised the lead actors of Shyam Singha Roy.

Now coming to her other projects, the actress will next appear in Venu Udugula’s directorial Virata Parvam. Backed by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film featured Rana Daggubati in the lead. Venu Udugula also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand. The film talks about the 1990s Naxalite movement in Telangana. The film was scheduled to release on 30 April, but it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in India.