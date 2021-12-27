Sai Pallavi looks ravishing in a red saree and her PICS will surely mesmerize you

Sai Pallavi is busy enjoying the success of her most recent outing, Shyam Singha Roy. The actress was seen donning vivid attires during the promotions of the film. Just recently, Sai Pallavi was seen in an extravagant red saree with an intricate golden blouse. The look was complemented with golden jhumkas and bangles but as per usual, the star refrained from going overboard with the makeup.

Designer Neeraja Kona shared the latest look by our Shyam Singha Roy star. The designer shared the pics along with the caption, “Just heart @saipallavi.senthamarai” Sai Pallavi is known for her unique simplistic style. The actress is one in kind when it comes to her fashion game. Her latest venture with star Nani, Shyam Singha Roy was released on 24th December and is performing really well at the box office. The performance of Sai Pallavi is being appreciated by the audience.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Sai Pallavi will next share screen space with Baahubali star Rana Daggubati in the upcoming period drama titled Virata Parvam. Directed by Udugula Venu, the project has been financed by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. Virata Parvam also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand. The music for Sai Pallavi’s next has been given by Suresh Bobbili. Dani Sanchez-Lopez has taken care of the film’s cinematography.

The project deals with the Naxalite movement which happened in the Telangana region in the 1990s. The film is slated for an OTT release.

