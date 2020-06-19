Sai Pallavi, Malavika Mohanan to Shruti Haasan: Take style cues for donning black sarees from South actresses

Take a look at these photos of south actresses in black sarees to get inspiration for donning the six yards of sheer elegance.

The ethnic wear saree would easily make every lady look perfect and gorgeous. It gives a traditional touch all the while keeping one look fabulous. Millions of women around the world love this six yards of sheer elegance. The beauty of saree doubles when it’s black. For any occasion, black saree will always be perfect. With black saree one looks rich and traditional and it easily doubles the glamour quotient too.

Today, we are talking about black sarees worn by South actresses. From Sai Pallavi to Nivetha Thomas, here are 10 actresses from the South and how beautifully they have donned it. While some of these sarees have an ethnic touch, others are trendy and glamorous. Take a look at these photos to get inspiration for donning black sarees. Let us know in the comments fellow, if you are a black saree lover too.

1. Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan looks drop dead gorgeous in this traditional black saree with golden checks. She has paired it with sleeveless blouse and oversized jhumka. What makes this look more desirable is the little bindhi on her forehead and her nude makeup has totally complemented the overall look. Last seen in Rajinikanth’s Petta, Malavika will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master.

2. Mahima Nambiar

Mahima Nambiar’s this traditional black saree with thin rani pink border and huge checks in the corner have gone hand in hand with her saree embroidery pink blouse. Her antique jewels and elaborate makeup has perfectly complemented the overall look. Mahima was last seen in Vikram Prabhu starrer Asuraguru.

3. Ritu Varma

Ritu Varma, who stole our hearts in the recent superhit film Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal, has rocked this black handloom cotton saree. Her ikkat blouse and oxidized jewels have given a complete look to this outfit. Ritu Varma’s Duruva Natchathiram with Chiyaan Vikram, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon will be released after the lockdown is lifted.

4. Mahreen Pirzadaa

Mahreen Pirzadaa looks ravishing in this floral printed black saree. While the saree by itself is enough to drool over, her sequin blouse with deep back neck and tasseled knots have made this look modern and rich. She was last seen along with Dhanush and Sneha in Pattas, which turned out to be a hit film.

5. Nivetha Thomas

This black saree with golden floral prints in the corner looks like it is made for Nivetha Thomas. The actor has owned it like a boss and her casual hairstyle with round bindi gives it a traditional look. She has paired it with sleeveless golden blouse. Nivetha Thomas was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar.

6. Vani Bhojan

Vani Bhojan has owned the traditional look in this black silk cotton saree with copper blue border. The sleeveless blouse and her antique jells with glass bangles have given a Tamil Nadu traditional feel to the overall outlook. She was last seen in the Kollywood hit film Oh My Kadavule.

7. Shruti Haasan

7aam Arivu actor Shruti Haasan looks like a gorgeous goddess in this see through chiffon saree. While her full sellved blouse and her free hair give this look a modern feel, her antique jewels and makeover give it a traditional twist. Shruti will be next seen in Tollywood film Krack. She will also be seen in Kollywood film Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi.

8. Samantha Akkineni

This cotton saree of Samantha Akkineni and her concontional blouse proves once again that she is not someone who would happily try different styles. The minimalistic golden border in the saree and golden thread works in the blouse makes the overall look an absolute treat to the eyes. Last seen in Jannu, Samantha has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravanan’s next yet to be titled film in her kitty.

9. Sai Pallavi

In this photo, which is from the sets of the evergreen film Premam, Sai Pallavi can be seen in a solid black saree. Her blush, her natural beauty and those curls in her hair makes Sai Pallavi look irresistible. She will be next seen in Virata Parvam along with Rana Daggubati, Priya Mani and Nandita Das. She also has Love Story with Naga Chaitanya in her kitty.

10. Nayanthara

Where do we start and where do we end? This iconic photo of Nayanthara along with her beau Vignesh Shivan is a visual treat. Her solid black saree with thin silver border makes the lady superstar simple and elegant. Last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Nayanthara has a handful of films in her kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Netrikann, Mookuthi Amman and Annaatthe.

Credits :Instagram

