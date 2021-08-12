Sai Pallavi, Nayanthara to Keerthy Suresh: Make a statement this Onam 2021 in THESE celebrity inspired looks

One of the biggest festivals celebrated in Kerala, Onam is a major harvest festival. This year, Onam has kickstarted from today, 12 August and will end on 23 August. The main celebrations will take place on 21 August. The 12-day festival date is based on the Panchangam, which falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of Malayalam calendar, which in Gregorian calendar falls between August–September. Well, festivals are one of the best days to play dress up and here’s all the style inspiration you need for Onam 2021.

Here's how you can style yourself like our favourite celebrities on these auspicious days

Anupama Parameswaran:

Anupama Parameswaran looked no less of a Goddess in red saree for Onam last year. She styled her traditional red silk saree with a contrasting green blouse. Anupama tied her curls up in a side braid adorned with gajra.

Sai Pallavi:

For Onam last year, Sai Pallavi made a statement in kasavu saree and kept her hair natural open. She completed her simple look with a red bindi.

Nayanthara:

Nayanthara is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this traditional look and we cannot move our eyes off her. She completed her look in this hand-woven piece with natural open hair and minimal makeup.

Keerthy Suresh:

If you really want to stand out and step into a pure traditional look, one can definitely try the half traditional saree. The Mahanati actress let her outfit do all the talking in a half-saree look and kept her makeup to minimal with her hair half tied.

Kalyani Priyadarshan:

The gorgeous Kalyani treated us with an ultra-stylish look in a gold tissue saree paired with a spaghetti strap blouse. She accessorised her look with red bangles, delicate neckpiece and completed with side-swept wavy hair.

Also Read: From Thalapathy Vijay to Rajinikanth: Priceless PHOTOS of South Celebs with the 'Thala of cricket' MS Dhoni