Sai Pallavi not in 'celebratory mood' this birthday

Southern star Sai Pallavi Senthamarai, who has turned 28-years-old, says that she wasn't in a very celebratory mood this birthday because of all thats been going on around.

Sai Pallavi, who turned 28 on Saturday, said it's an emotionally challenging time.

She took to Instagram, where she is seen posing with her birthday cake.

The "Maari 2" actress captioned the image: "I don't know where to start and what to write. Its an emotionally challenging time and I wasn't in a very celebratory mood this birthday because of all that's been going on around us for a while now. But seeing all your immense love that came my way, I have to agree that I feel so rejuvenated and I'm humbled.

"I don't know if I deserve this love but you've all got me craving for it and I'll do my best to reciprocate the love. I wish you all abundant happiness and good health. Thank you so much

P.S: @poojakannan_97 and @ashwathi96 , my koochie pies, pulled this off."

On the acting front, Sai Pallavi is waiting for the release of her upcoming film "Love Story" directed by Sekhar Kammula. The also film features Naga Chaitanya, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali.

The romantic drama film was scheduled to be released in April but due to the outbreak of coronavirus it has been delayed.

