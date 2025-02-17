Sai Pallavi opens up about one BIG reason behind her wish to win National Award: ‘If I ever received...’

Sai Pallavi grabbed a lot of attention last year after she missed out on bagging the National Award for Best Actress. While fans were pretty sure she stood a chance for being conferred such a momentous title, the actress did not make it to the cut. And now, the Thandel star made a major revelation and revealed the one reason why she wishes to win the honor.

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Sai Pallavi remarked how there was a time when she ardently wanted to win a National Award. She recalled being gifted a special saree by her grandmother, who wanted the former to wear it to her wedding.

However, Sai mentioned that after stepping into films, the only occasion she found fit to wear that sentimental piece of garment was if she ever got awarded a big recognition, such as a National Award.

In her words, “The National Award is one of the highest honors we have. So, for me, it is intriguingly linked to that saree. I used to think that if I ever received a National Award, I would take that opportunity to wear it.”

Moving on in the interview, the actress was asked if she favored awards more than the fans who outpour her with love. Sai Pallavi responded it would always be the latter since it tantamounts to the real win of an actor.

Well, Sai Pallavi, in one of her other interviews just a few days ago, opened up about why she feels the need to clarify controversies being spewed about her.

The starlet added that while most artists choose to ignore the unnecessary chatter about their lives, she, on the other hand, treats it like a responsibility towards her fans and to let them know how she has been sorely misinterpreted.

On her work front, Sai Pallavi delivered two back-to-back successes with Amaran and Thandel. Moving on, she has a few more projects lined up, including Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, a film with Junaid Khan and Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.