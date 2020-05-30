Sai Pallavi: PHOTOS of the actress show how she enjoyed her childhood to the fullest

Take a look at some of the childhood photos of Sai Pallavi to see for yourself that she has had the same confident smile and radiant eyes even as a child.

If you follow Sai Pallavi on Instagram, you would have known by now that she is someone who is very close with her family. Be it her recent photos or her old ones, we can always find some members of her family in most of her photos. It can also be noticed that Sai Pallavi has shared some photos from her childhood. One will not miss to notice that even as a child, she has had the same radiant smile and bright eyes that she has as an adult. Here we present to you, some of the childhood photos of the actor.

Sai Pallavi rose to her fame after she participated in the Tamil reality dance show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva. Sai Pallavi has acted in 10 South Indian films including her debut film Premam, Maari 2 with Dhanush, Kali, Fidaa, Athiran, etc. Sai Pallavi was last seen in NGK along with actor Suriya and the film was a huge downfall for both the actors as it was a disaster at the box office. There are also few reports which suggest that she will be collaborating with Vetri Maaran for a web series. If this turns out to be true, it will be her first digital project.

She will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati directed by Venu Udugula. The makers of Virata Parvam had recently revealed Sai Pallavi’s first look from the film on her birthday. From the poster, it can be understood that she will be shown as a mysterious woman in the film. While some reports suggest that she will be seen as a country singer in the film, others suggest that she will play the role of a Naxalite.

She was also trained by professionals for her role in Virata Parvam, said few media reports. The film also has Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. The shooting of Virata Parvam was brought to a halt after the central government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, while Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are the cinematographers. She will also be seen as the leading lady in Love Story with Naga Chaitanya, which will be directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×