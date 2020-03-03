Sai Pallavi to play the female lead opposite Sharwanand in Kishore Tirumala's upcoming film? Find Out

The film which is helmed by ace director Kishore Tirumala is expected to be of the comedy genre. The fans are very excited about the casting of Sai Pallavi as the female lead.

The latest news reports on south actor Sharwanand's film with director Kishore Tirumala suggest that Sai Pallavi will be coming on board as the female lead. There is no official confirmation yet from the makers of the film about Sai Pallavi starring in the south drama. The film which is helmed by ace director Kishore Tirumala is expected to be of the comedy genre. The fans are very excited about the casting of Sai Pallavi. The south actors Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi played lovers in the film called Padi Padi Leche Manasu.

This film was an out and out romance drama. The sizzling chemistry between the lead pair was the highlight of the film. The film, Padi Padi Leche Manasu did not perform well at the box office, but the lead pair of Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi were loved and appreciated by the fans and audiences. If reports are to be believed then, Sharwanand will kick start the shoot of Kishore Tirumala's upcoming film after he winds up his ongoing work commitments. The film with Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi in the lead is backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Check out the song Padi Padi Leche Manasu :

The producer has previously backed Sharwanand's Padi Padi Leche Manasu. The gorgeous actress Sai Pallavi has featured in films like Middle Class Abbayi, Fidaa, and Premam. The news reports of Sai Pallavi teaming up with Sharwanand has got the fans and film audience very curious and are looking forward to an official announcement about the film's star cast.

