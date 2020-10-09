Sai Pallavi to play the lead in director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming female centric film?

Furthermore, the news reports state that the Love Story actress has liked the script. If news reports are to be believed then the makers of the film are planning to kick start the shooting of the upcoming drama by the month of November.

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the Premam actress Sai Pallavi will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film by Anil Ravipudi. The news reports about the gorgeous diva state that the film will be essaying the lead in Anil Ravipudi's female centric film. The news reports about the upcoming film by the Sarileru Neekevvaru director state that the ace filmmaker has narrated the script to the actress. Furthermore, the news reports state that the Love Story actress has liked the script. If news reports are to be believed then the makers of the film are planning to kick start the shooting of the upcoming drama by the month of November.

The upcoming female centric project by the well known director Anil Ravipudi will reportedly have producer Dil Raju on board to back the film. The news reports about the stunner Sai Pallavi state that she will be playing the lead in the upcoming project called Love Story. This film will have popular actor Naga Chaitanya as the lead. The film is helmed by ace director Sekhar Kammula. The news reports further go on to add that the film will see the lead pair in an intense drama.

The romance saga Love Story is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. Sai Pallavi will also star in the upcoming film called Virata Parvam which is directed by Venu Udugula. The film will also feature actor Rana Daggubati.

