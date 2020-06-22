Sai Pallavi to play the leading lady in Nani’s next titled Shyam Singha Roy?

Previously, Sai Pallavi and Nani had worked together in Middle Class Abbayi. When the director Rahul Sankrityan held talks with Sai Pallavi, the result was fruitful.

In an exciting piece of news, Tollywood star Nani’s next film titled Shyam Singha Roy will reportedly have Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. Apparently, when the director held talks with the Premam actor, the results were fruitful. Nani teamed up with Taxiwala fame director Rahul Sankrityan for the film. Initially, the makers had plans to release the film during Christmas 2020. However, it will not happen owing to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

According to reports, the film will have three female leads and Sai Pallavi is one of the leads. Previously, Sai Pallavi and Nani had worked together in Middle Class Abbayi. This news has indeed come as a huge treat as the previous films of the actors were received well by the audience. Meanwhile, Nani has two more releases this year. He will be seen as the lead actor in V and Tuck Jagadish. The teaser of actor’s 25th film V was released recently and it stunned the Telugu audiences as Nani was portrayed as a dark character.

Tuck Jagadish went on floors in December last year. This film will mark the second collaboration of Nani and director Shiva Nirvana. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, has two films in her kitty including Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. The Venu Udugula directorial also starrs Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles. She also has Love Story with Naga Chaitanya directed by Sekhar Kammula.

