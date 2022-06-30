Sai Pallavi poses in a beautiful multi-colour saree & flaunts her radiant skin in latest PHOTO

Sai Pallavi is the epitome of Indian beauty and what better outfit for a desi girl than a saree. Some photos of the Shayam Singha Roy star have recently surfaced on Instagram, posing in a striking multi-shaded saree. Her statement jhumkas and minimal makeup complemented the ethnic look perfectly. As expected, the netizens went gaga over her latest choice of outfit.

Sai Pallavi last graced the big screens alongside Rana Daggubati in the period action drama titled Virata Parvam. Out in theatres on 17th June, the project was praised by the critics.

Check out the picture below:

In the meantime, the actress is presently prepping for her next, Gargi. The latest news about the movie is that the Kollywood couple, Suriya and Jyotika have come on board the film's team.

Suriya shared a few pics with Sai Pallavi and the team on Twitter. His post included the caption, "Jo & I are glad to associate with team #Gargi Some characters just stay in our minds! New thoughts and writing must be celebrated! Hope you all like it!@Sai_Pallavi92 #Jyotika."

Overjoyed with the addition to the team, Sai Pallavi penned also penned on the micro-blogging site, "Thank you @Suriya_offl Sir and #Jyotika mam for the kind gesture. This means a lot @SakthiFilmFctry@2D_ENTPVTLTD#Gargi."

Conceived and helmed by Gautham Ramachandran, Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran are financing the movie. Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi is stepping into production with Gargi. Govind Vasantha is the music composer for the flick. As the venture has just been announced, the release date of the drama is yet to be announced.

Furthermore, Sai Pallavi will also be a part of Sivakarthikeyan's yet-to-be-titled film, SK21.

