Sai Pallavi is a proud sister as Pooja makes debut in Mollywood; Pens a heartwarming note

Sai Pallavi's younger sister Pooja Kannan is all set to mark her debut in the Mollywood industry. She is playing the female lead in Fight choreographer-turned-director 'Stunt' Silva's film Chithirai Sevvaanam. As the film is releasing in December, Pallavi penned a heartwarming note to wish her sister on this new journey.

Sharing a poster of her sister's film and a childhood pic, Sai Pallavi wrote, "This is for you Pooju, The love that the audience shower is as addictive as the joy you get when you play a character. I pray that you enjoy this journey and surround yourself with positivity and become a better person with every experience.I love you and I’ll forever protect you. Fly high my lil one.Your proud sister."

Check out pic and note here:

Produced by director AL Vijay, the film features Pooja Kannan, Samuthirakani and Rima Kallingal. One of the reasons why fans have been eagerly waiting for this film is because Pooja, who plays one of the leads, is the younger sister of popular actor Sai Pallavi. Many feel that the sisters have striking similarities and quite several people are eager to see if Pooja is as good a dancer as Sai Pallavi.

Meanwhile, She will be next seen in Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation and it also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in female lead roles. She also has Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam, which got postponed due to COVID 19.