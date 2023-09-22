Sai Pallavi reacts to her marriage rumors and viral photo: ‘it’s disheartening to have to explain…’

Sai Pallavi has quickly become one of the most sought-after actresses in South India, owing to her magnificent performances, as well as her choice in films. The actress, who made her debut with the 2015 Malayalam film Premam, helmed by Alphonse Puthren, has been on a success roll, acting in films like Virata Parvam and Gargi, both of which received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

The actress is also known to be a private person, preferring to keep her personal life out of the limelight. But recently, rumors arose of her secret marriage to the Tamil filmmaker Rajkumar Periyasamy, which came across as a surprise to her fans and cinephiles. The beginning of the rumor can be traced back to an image of the duo that went viral, where they could be seen wearing garlands.

Sai Pallavi’s reaction to the rumor

Now, Sai Pallavi has taken to social media to put an end to the rumors. The actress wrote on her X (formerly Twitter):

“Honestly, I don’t care for Rumors, but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions. When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it’s disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile.”

Check out the post below