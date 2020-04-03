Sai Pallavi recollects her Fidaa memory; Shares about the toughest episode of her career

Recently, during an interview, Sai Pallavi recollected her Fidaa memory and also shared about the toughest episode of her career.

Sai Pallavi is one of the most successful actresses in the South Indian Film industry. The stunner has set her own rules in the industry and has been winning the hearts of the audience with her no-makeup avatar on the big screen. Sai Pallavi has embraced the 'no makeup onscreen' practice as part of her identity and is immensely loved for it. Sai Pallavi rose to fame after playing Malar teacher in Premam. Her Telugu debut Fidaa marks her another phenomenal performance of the career. The film starred Varun Tej in the male lead role.

Recently, during an interview, Sai Pallavi recollected her Fidaa memory and also shared about the toughest episode of her career. Sai Pallavi said “I had to drive a tractor in wet fields and I had to be natural with my expressions along with tractor driving. I lost control several times and it was the toughest episode in my career in this film industry." Now, this is something interesting and a revelation that not many of her fans know.

On the work front, the Maari 2 actress will be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The actress has collaborated with the Fidaa director and it is one the reasons why fans can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them. Moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to catch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's sizzling onscreen chemistry as well.

