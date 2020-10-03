Sai Pallavi rejected a role in Vetri Maaran directorial Asuran with Dhanush in the lead?

The news reports add that the Love Story actress Sai Pallavi was approached by the makers of Auran for a role, which later went to actress Ammu Abhirami.

The latest news update on the Premam actress Sai Pallavi states that the actress was the original choice of the director for a role in the film. The news reports further go on to add that the ace director Vetri Maaran wanted to cast Sai Pallavi in the role which later on was played by Ammu Abhirami. The news reports state that the Love Story actress Sai Pallavi did not give her nod to the role as she felt that the role was not substantial.

The film Asuran was among the blockbuster hits from the southern film industry which left tremendous effect in the minds of the fans and film audiences. The news reports on Sai Pallavi state that the actress will be seen in the upcoming film called Love Story alongside the Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to seeing what the film has to offer.

