Sai Pallavi remains ‘in touch with her inner child’ while chilling by the pool; PICS

South beauty Sai Pallavi is seen spending quality fun time by the poolside in her latest photos. Sharing these pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress captioned them as, “In touch with the inner child”. While spending me time down the poolside, the actress is seen playing with some beautiful flowers in a casual and comfortable salwar suit.

The Shyam Singha Roy actress has been sharing several looks on the social media, making her fans mesmerised with her natural persona and elegance. The actress was seen trying on different attires recently, ranging from a red saree to a casual white and blue kurta. One thing common in all these pictures is the childlike innocence and earthy beauty of the star. Seems like the actress is taking some off time from her hectic work schedule. Sai Pallavi recently shared screen with Nani in Rahul Sankrityan’s romantic thriller, Shyam Singha Roy. The film released on 24 December 2021 and has been enjoying raving reviews.

After Shyam Singha Roy, Sai Pallavi is all set to be a part of Venu Udugula’s period drama, Virata Parvam. The project has been jointly financed by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri and stars Rana Daggubati in the lead. Other stars including Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand will also be seen in the venture. The release date for the outing has not been announced yet.

