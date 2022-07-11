Sai Pallavi reveals funny anecdote from teenage, shares being beaten by parents after they found love letter

Sai Pallavi, who is basking on the success of Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati, recently shared a funny anecdote from her childhood during a chat with a Youtube Channel. The actress revealed that she was beaten by her parents after they found out about a love letter she had written to a boy while she was in school. Her candid conversation is winning hearts on the internet and also reminisces that she was just like all of us in School.

As Sai Pallavi played the role of Vennela, who risk her life in an attempt to deliver a letter to Rana Daggubati in Virata Parvam, when asked if she did the same in real life. She recalled the funny incident from her teenage days and said, In this film, I wrote them as per the director’s instructions. But in real life, I wrote a letter just once. I wrote a letter to a boy, it was in my childhood. Maybe when I was in my 7th standard. I was caught. My parents hit me hard, a lot.”

After this, Sai Pallavi never attempted to send another letter after getting reprimanded by her parents for the first one she did. When the same question was put to her co-star Rana Daggubati, who replied that he wrote one to his late grandfather Daggubati Ramanaidu. He said, “Well, I wrote one to my Grandfather in Karamchedu in my childhood. That was all. I didn’t write letters to anyone after that."

Virata Parvam, which was released in cinema halls on June 17, got a lukewarm response from audiences. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. While Rana Daggubati played the role of Comrade Ravanna, a revolutionary writer known by the pen name Aranya, leading lady Sai Pallavi portrayed the role of his admirer, Vennela. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film will talk about an epic love story amidst the Naxalite Movement in the Telangana region during the time.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi presently prepping for her next, Gargi. Kollywood couple, Suriya and Jyotika are presenting the film under 2D Entertainments. Helmed by Gautham Ramachandran, Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran are financing the movie.