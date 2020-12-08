Sai Pallavi REVEALS she was intimidated by Prakash Raj on Paava Kadhaigal sets: He was strict and stared at me

Sai Pallavi also revealed that she wasn't prepared for her role in the upcoming anthology titled, Paava Kadhaigal.

The trailer of Paava Kadhaigal, an anthology of four stories was released recently and it has managed to set high expectations among the moviegoers. Starring Anjali, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran among others, Paava Kadhaigal will release on Netflix on December 18. The upcoming anthology promises story on prejudice, gender, equality and acceptance. Sai Pallavi will be seen playing an important role and has been shown as a pregnant woman in the trailer. On the other hand, senior and talented actor Prakash Raj will be seen as her father in Paava Kadhaigal.

Recently, during an interview, Sai Pallavi opened up on how she was intimidated by Prakash Raj on the sets of the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Fidaa actress said, "Because he already had that aura of the dad...he walked into the set as the dad and I introduced myself and said him hi, hello...he was already strict and staring at me...he was already in the character. It started right there."

During the interview, the Malayalam-Tamil actress also revealed that she wasn't prepared for her role in the film. She was only told that it would be for 30 minutes and had no dialogues beforehand. "I'm someone who likes to be prepared before going to sets, so I got very uncomfortable when I got it. But when I went, I felt glad because it gave me a very different perspective. I was aware of the whole script but what was going to happen in a particular scene, happened right there. I was in the moment and didn't have anything practised already."

Paava Kadhaigal is jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

