Sai Pallavi reviews Sivakarthikeyan’s first glimpse in Parasakthi, REACTS, ‘He’s again reinventing…’

Sivakarthikeyan has been at the forefront of headlines lately, courtesy of his impactful film front. After delivering a smashing hit with Rajkumar Periasamy’s war biopic drama Amaran, the actor is now currently busy with his next, Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara.

And recently, the actor got a major shoutout from his co-star Sai Pallavi, who had a special review of his first glimpse from the teaser of Parasakthi. Speaking at the 100 Days event for Amaran, the Thandel star went up on stage and extended heartiest gratitude to SK for his hard work and dedication towards their film.

Sai Pallavi expressed how SK was the perfect choice for the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan, as he had the perfect conviction and belief to bring to life such a brave character on-screen.

She further lauded him for giving her equal importance as the leading lady to such a massive scale of a movie.

Further on, Sai also congratulated Sivakarthikeyan for his upcoming venture in Sudha Kongara-directed Parasakthi.

In her words, “And now, Parasakthi’s pictures are coming. He’s again reinventing himself. It’s so refreshing to watch you do all of that, sir.”

For the unversed, as per reports, the storyline of Parasakthi would revolve around the real life of a college student named M Rajendran, who had lost his life in 1965 while taking part in the anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu.

Sivakarthikeyan would be reprising this very titular role in the movie. His character would showcase the strength, courage and ultimately the sacrifice of the student.

Besides him, the film also stars Ravi Mohan as the antagonist, along with Atharvaa and Sreeleela in key roles. The title of the movie was first announced on January 29, along with an impactful teaser.

Watch the video here:

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi is currently in the spotlight owing to the massive success of her recent release Thandel, co-starring Naga Chaitanya.