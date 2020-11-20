  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sai Pallavi’s fans are outraged as Maari 2 makers sideline her in Rowdy Baby’s success poster

Fans took to the comments section and opinioned that it was not in a good taste of the makers to exclude Sai Pallavi from the poster.
25605 reads Mumbai
Earlier this week, it was announced by the makers that Kollywood’s most popular song Rowdy Baby reached 1 billion views on the YouTube. As soon as the news was announced, fans took to the comments section and lauded Sai Pallavi and Dhanush for their amazing dance performance for the song. They also showered Yuvan Shankar Raja with praises as he composed music for the song. Now, the makers released a special poser for the song’s success and it does not include Sai Pallavi in it.

Outraged with it, fans took to the comments section and criticised the makers for not including Sai Pallavi in the poster. In the poster, what we see is Dhanush holding on to a guitar. Sharing the poster, they wrote, “Here is CDP to Celebrate Rowdy Baby”. Fans questioned the reason behind sidelining her and said that had it not been Sai Pallavi’s amazing dance performance, the song would have not been this big a hit. It is now expected that the makers will release an exclusive poster for Sai Pallavi.

See fans' Tweet here:









Also Read: Karthik Kumar gives the perfect reply to online troll who tried to put down his ex wife Suchitra

Rowdy Baby has become the first South Indian song to receive a billion views. Sharing the news with their fans and followers, Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Tovino Thomas and Yuvan Shankar Raja thanked the fans for this huge feat. The peppy number has been creating various records and milestones ever since it got released.

Credits :Twitter

