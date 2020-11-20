Sai Pallavi’s fans are outraged as Maari 2 makers sideline her in Rowdy Baby’s success poster
Earlier this week, it was announced by the makers that Kollywood’s most popular song Rowdy Baby reached 1 billion views on the YouTube. As soon as the news was announced, fans took to the comments section and lauded Sai Pallavi and Dhanush for their amazing dance performance for the song. They also showered Yuvan Shankar Raja with praises as he composed music for the song. Now, the makers released a special poser for the song’s success and it does not include Sai Pallavi in it.
Outraged with it, fans took to the comments section and criticised the makers for not including Sai Pallavi in the poster. In the poster, what we see is Dhanush holding on to a guitar. Sharing the poster, they wrote, “Here is CDP to Celebrate Rowdy Baby”. Fans questioned the reason behind sidelining her and said that had it not been Sai Pallavi’s amazing dance performance, the song would have not been this big a hit. It is now expected that the makers will release an exclusive poster for Sai Pallavi.
Anganakulla paatula Sai Pallavi ya thooki podradhu, urutti vidradhu, somersault adikka veikkardhu lam pannitu. Dhanush ku mattum CDP. Nice
Innaah da, @Lavana2197.
— Balaji Santhanagopalan (@Balaji_itsme) November 18, 2020
WHERE IS SAI PALLAVI??
No offense to Dhanush sir but rowdy baby is a success largely due to Pallavi's dance and nothing else. Chindi logaan.
— meedi tenali maadi tenali (@glenkhokho) November 18, 2020
நாங்கள் ரவுடி பேபி பாடலில் ரசித்தது @Sai_Pallavi92 ஐ மட்டும்தான். அவருக்காக பார்த்தோம். அந்த நடனம் கொள்ளை அழகு! நயந்தாராவே வந்தாலும் அது போலெல்லாம் ஆட முடியாது. ஆனால் இன்று கொஞ்சம் கூட கூச்சம் இல்லாமல் அந்த வெற்றியை ஒருவர் மட்டும் அபகரித்துக் கொள்கின்றார்!
— Ahsan Afthar (@AhsanAfthar98) November 19, 2020
This DP should have included Sai Pallavi, Yuvan n Prabhudeva too. Just my humble opinion
— Sathish M (@SathishMMuthu) November 18, 2020
Jst @Sai_Pallavi92 baby things pic.twitter.com/Ua7gC0hZPH
— BEING TARAKIAN (@NTRFanForLife) November 20, 2020
Someone sent me the link of Rowdy Baby that only has Dhanush dancing. The sexism that's reeking and leaking through this tweet.
— Hara. (@Mystic_Riverr) November 18, 2020
Shame. Absolute shame to not include Sai Pallavi.
She's more or equal reason for the hit.
— (@_xziya) November 18, 2020
Sai Pallavi ilama indha paatte kedayadhu...ava illama cdp...neeye un pinnadi idha sorugikka da mairu
— SKR (@skr7392) November 18, 2020
To be really honest, I came to know Dhanush too was in this song only after some 50th view.. No offense meant .. @Sai_Pallavi92 is such a show stealer in this song..
— Hariharan (@bhharan) November 19, 2020
Also Read: Karthik Kumar gives the perfect reply to online troll who tried to put down his ex wife Suchitra
Rowdy Baby has become the first South Indian song to receive a billion views. Sharing the news with their fans and followers, Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Tovino Thomas and Yuvan Shankar Raja thanked the fans for this huge feat. The peppy number has been creating various records and milestones ever since it got released.