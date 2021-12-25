Sai Pallavi’s looked gorgeous in zero makeup look and floral attire as she gets clicked in Hyderabad; PICS

Premam star Sai Pallavi was spotted in Hyderabad yesterday. The actress was seen in a blue and pink floral one peace with zero makeup. She had kept her middle-parted hair loose. Sai Pallavi who usually does not believe in a lot of makeup, definitely took the no makeup look to a higher notch this time. On multiple occasions, the Kali actress has faced the cameras with minimum makeup and this has now become her trademark.

Sai Pallavi has recently been in news due to her latest release Shyam Singha Roy with star Nani in the lead. The film opened in the theatres yesterday and has been receiving good reviews. The drama has been helmed by Rahul Sankrityan and also starts Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. While Mickey J. Meyer has provided the music for this film, Sanu John Varghese has handled cinematography. Based in Kolkata, the film deal with reincarnation. Nani is seen playing a dual role in the film. Sai Pallavi and Nani starrer has been bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the actress will also be a part of Venu Udugula’s next, Virata Parvam. Financed by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film featured Rana Daggubati in the lead. Venu Udugula has an ensemble cast with Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao and Sai Chand. Music has been scored by Suresh Bobbili, while cinematography is taken care of by Dani Sanchez-Lopez. The film talks about the 1990s Naxalite movement that took place in Telangana.

