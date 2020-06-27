Sai Pallavi’s THESE beach photos prove that she is a big time water baby

We have picked Sai Pallavi’s best photos from the ocean. See for yourself, how big a water baby Sai Pallavi is.

Sai Pallavi is one of the few celebrities who can instantly uplift one’s spirits. It is undeniable that she has a magnetic force that attracts everyone instantly. The confidence and positivity that she carries along with her would make anyone a fan of her. Be it her roles in films or her presence during award ceremonies, she has never failed to spread positivity. She has advocated for body positivity and she is one of the very few actresses who has been acting responsibly when it comes to influencing people in commercials and on social media.

Anyone who has gone through her Instagram profile would know for sure that she is an absolute lover of nature. Be it her photos of the sun or her photos in the wild, one can understand that she is someone who indulges with nature very often. She has shared many photos from the beach. Scroll down to know for yourself, how big a water baby Sai Pallavi is!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati directed by Venu Udugula. Her first look poster for the film was revealed by the makers on her birthday. Along with the poster, the director also revealed that she will be shown as a mysterious woman in the film. Reports suggest that she will be seen as a country singer turned Naxalite in Virata Parvam. Apart from Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati, the film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the Central Government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation.

She will also be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. As of now, the film is in the final stages of shooting and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens early next year. Love Story is produced by Asian Cinemas. There are also few reports which suggest that Sai Pallavi will be collaborating with Vetri Maaran for a web series. If this turns out to be true, it will be her debut digital project.

