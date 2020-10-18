Sai Pallavi, Samantha Akkineni and others introduce Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in an intriguing new avatar

Many celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Sai Pallavi, Tamannaah Bhatia among others came together to congratulate and introduced Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as a fierce director.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar makes her debut as a director for the upcoming film titled, Kanna Moochi. The actress will be seen in the newest avatar ever and the first intriguing poster of the film reveals it all. Going by the poster, it looks like a women-centric film and about violence against them. Many celebs came together to congratulate and introduced Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as a fierce director. Sharing the first look poster of Kanna Moochi, Sai Pallavi tweeted, "Introducing @varusarath in her newest avatar as a Debut Director. Here’s to strong women, May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them. #KannaMoochi."

Varu's close friends from the industry are super proud of her. Tamannaah Bhatia also shared the first look of Kanna Moochi on her Instagram story. Samantha Akkineni is among many other celebs who introduced Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a new avatar as a director. Stepmother and actress Radikaa Sarathkumar also expressed her excitement as she congratulated Varalaxmi on making a debut as a director. She tweeted, "So very proud of you Varu, you are going to rock it, and I know it."

Check out tweets below:

Meanwhile, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is seen in the recently released three-episode anthology, Addham. It also features Prasanna, Rohini Molleti, and Kishore. Addham is directed by Siva Ananth, Barath Neelakantan and Sarjun KM. Of all the three stories, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Kishore feature in The Unwhisperable Secret.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×