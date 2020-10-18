Sai Pallavi, Samantha Akkineni and others introduce Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in an intriguing new avatar
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar makes her debut as a director for the upcoming film titled, Kanna Moochi. The actress will be seen in the newest avatar ever and the first intriguing poster of the film reveals it all. Going by the poster, it looks like a women-centric film and about violence against them. Many celebs came together to congratulate and introduced Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as a fierce director. Sharing the first look poster of Kanna Moochi, Sai Pallavi tweeted, "Introducing @varusarath in her newest avatar as a Debut Director. Here’s to strong women, May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them. #KannaMoochi."
Varu's close friends from the industry are super proud of her. Tamannaah Bhatia also shared the first look of Kanna Moochi on her Instagram story. Samantha Akkineni is among many other celebs who introduced Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a new avatar as a director. Stepmother and actress Radikaa Sarathkumar also expressed her excitement as she congratulated Varalaxmi on making a debut as a director. She tweeted, "So very proud of you Varu, you are going to rock it, and I know it."
Check out tweets below:
Introducing @varusarath in her newest avatar as a Debut Director
Here’s to strong women,
May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them.#womenpower #womenempowerment #UnitedWeStand#KannaMoochi@thenandalfilms @muraliramasamy4 @Hemarukmani1 @SamCSmusic @krishnasamy_e pic.twitter.com/oUuQek7o2m
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) October 18, 2020
Introducing @varusarath in her newest avatar as a Debut Director.
Here’s to strong women,
May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them. #KannaMoochi@thenandalfilms @muraliramasamy4 @Hemarukmani1 @SamCSmusic @krishnasamy_e pic.twitter.com/s20O33ucdI
— Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) October 18, 2020
Director madam @varusarath Rock it chellam https://t.co/0XO3EEaITY
— Arya (@arya_offl) October 18, 2020
So very proud of you Varu, you are going to rock it, and I know it
@varusarathkumar@MuraliRamaswamy @Hemarukmani @SriThenandalfilms @samcsmusic @krishnasamye#KannaMoochi#womenpower#UnitedWeStand#Womenempowerment pic.twitter.com/pdhQRLWGVn
— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) October 18, 2020
Introducing @varusarath in her newest avatar as a Debut Director
Here’s to strong women,
May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them.#womenpower #womenempowerment #UnitedWeStand#KannaMoochi@thenandalfilms @muraliramasamy4 @Hemarukmani1 @SamCSmusic @krishnasamy_e pic.twitter.com/Hw6djxfQi3
— aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) October 18, 2020
Introducing @varusarath in her newest avatar as a Debut Director
Here’s to strong women,
May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them.#womenpower #womenempowerment #UnitedWeStand#KannaMoochi@thenandalfilms @muraliramasamy4 @Hemarukmani1 @SamCSmusic @krishnasamy_e pic.twitter.com/eGRahcXsh9
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 18, 2020
Congratulations Varu
Introducing @varusarath in her newest avatar— A Debutant Director!
Here’s to strong women,
May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them.#KannaMoochi@thenandalfilms @muraliramasamy4 @Hemarukmani1 @SamCSmusic @krishnasamy_e pic.twitter.com/W5HWkAmi1i
— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 18, 2020
Introducing @varusarath in her newest avatar as a Debut Director
Here’s to strong women,
May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them.#womenpower #womenempowerment #UnitedWeStand#KannaMoochi@thenandalfilms @muraliramasamy4 @Hemarukmani1 @SamCSmusic @krishnasamy pic.twitter.com/LHc2MfqNgP
— Hansika (@ihansika) October 18, 2020
Since they are not on social media thank you both.. it means the world to me #Jothika mam thank youuu and #SangeethaVijay Geetha akka lovveeeeee youuuuu.. #kannamoochi @Hemarukmani1 @ThenandalFilms @MuraliRamasamy4 @SamCSmusic @krishnasamy_e pic.twitter.com/KfZhvdu34x
— (@varusarath) October 18, 2020
Meanwhile, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is seen in the recently released three-episode anthology, Addham. It also features Prasanna, Rohini Molleti, and Kishore. Addham is directed by Siva Ananth, Barath Neelakantan and Sarjun KM. Of all the three stories, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Kishore feature in The Unwhisperable Secret.
Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal wishes sister Nisha Aggarwal on her birthday with beautiful photos; Take a look