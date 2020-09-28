Sai Pallavi, Samantha to Pooja Hegde: Here's how THESE South actresses looked like in their childhood

Today we decided to take a trip down memory lane and see how far these actors have come in terms of their transformation from then to now.

South celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and many others keep treating us with their glamorous photos on social media. As we all know, fashion and beauty play important role in the lives of celebrities as they are constantly under media glares. Every day, actresses inspire us with their fashionable and gorgeous photos but ever thought that these stars who rule the big screens looked like in their school and college days? Well, today we decided to take a trip down memory lane and see how far these actors have come in terms of their transformation from then to now. Their transformation is indeed unmissable.

Talking about Samantha Akkineni, as we all know she is known as the fashionista of Tollywood film industry. She has been winning hearts for years now with her killer style game. The stylish lady never fails to show off her fashion chops, confidence and grace. The style-savvy actress sartorial choices have always been the talk of the town but ever wondered how she looked during her teenage days? Check it out below.

Here's a look at how other actresses looked in their childhood:

2. Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi sure had a great time during her college days and clearly, there is something about her cool charm in the picture that we see in her even today. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

3. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is a big star today and her drastic transformation from then to now will leave you stunned. Here's a look at her happy picture with her girl gang from college days.

4. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde, who will be sharing screenspace with biggies like and Prabhas, had got that cute and naughty spark in her eyes even then.

5. Keerthy Suresh

Check out how National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh looked like during her school days.

6. Rashmika Mandanna

OMG, how cute young Rashmika Mandanna looked like and we just can't get over this picture. Isn't she cuteness overloaded?

7. Tamannaah Bhatia

We totally relate to Tamannaah Bhatia's this picture from her school days. Those good old days will sure leave you nostalgic.

8. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has studied at St. Anne's High School, Fort, Mumbai and completed her pre-university education at Jai Hind College. Check out her group school photo. Hint: She is in the first row in short hair.

