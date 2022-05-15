Sai Pallavi secretly exits a theatre late night after watching a film; WATCH

Sai Pallavi was papped yesterday in Hyderabad as she was stepping out of a theatre. One can see in the papped video, the Premam actress had covered her face with a scarf as she was exiting a theatre late in the night amidst the crowd.

Last seen in the Telugu film Shyam Singh Roy co-starring Nani, Sai Pallavi has earned enough fan following among the Telugu audience as well. The stunner will be seen next in Virata Parvam, co-starring Rana Daggubati and Priyamani. Helmed by Venu Udugula, the much-awaited film is set to release on July 1.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi has joined Sivakarthikeyan's next film as the female lead. The upcoming untitled Tamil film is directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films.

Recently, Sai Pallavi also shared the first glimpse of her upcoming trilingual film Gargi, directed by Gautham Ramachandran. Sharing a video of her prepping up for the film, she wrote on Twitter, "I waited months to talk about this film, and finally!!! My birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this. Presenting to you, GARGI (sic)."

