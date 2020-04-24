Sai Pallavi sends an emotional mail to Sillu Karupatti director Halitha Shameem post watching the film

South beauty Sai Pallavi recently watched director Halitha Shameem's Sillu Karupatti and she is blown away by the film. After watching the film with her parents, the stunner could not stop herself from personally praising the director.

As it is nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, people are taking up various productive activities at home. While many gripped by viral social media challenges, some are enjoying to watch new series and movies in their free time. South beauty Sai Pallavi recently watched director Halitha Shameem's Sillu Karupatti and she is blown away by the film. After watching the film with her parents, the stunner could not stop herself from personally praising the director. Sai Pallavi emailed to Halitha and also sent best wishes to her.

"Love ! Hello Halitha, Yesterday My parents and I were so emotional after watching the film. I'm very happy for you. Thank you for making us feel so warm ! May you create more gems like this ! Sending you Lots of love n prayers. Sai Pallavi", wrote the actress.

Director Halitha replied to Sai Pallavi on Twitter. She wrote, "Lockdown had me depressed for most of the times.And then, The angel messaged me!".

Sillu Karupatti stars Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Manikandan K, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Kravmaga Sreeram, Leela Samson, Sara Arjun, and Rahul in the lead roles. Released in December 2019 and it received a positive response from the audience and critics alike. The film is an anthology consisting of four different stories.

Well, are you planning to watch the film? One can catch Sillu Karupatti on Netflix!

