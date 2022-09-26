Sai Pallavi shares a glimpse of her 'special family trip after ages' and it is all about love; WATCH

Previously, Sai Pallavi dropped a string of happy pics on the photo-sharing app and captioned it, "#Familytripafterages #Thiswasspecial." The actor looked splendid in these stills with her family at a serene location.

Sai Pallavi is on the top of her professional game right now and has been giving back-to-back hits like Gargi, Virata Parvam, Premam and Shyam Singha Roy, to name a few. Despite being one of the most bankable stars in the South, the actress likes to keep a low profile. Recently, she took off for a family vacation with her parents and sister. Giving a sneak peek of her holiday on Instagram, she posted a clip of the star, her mother, father and younger sister having a gala time amidst a beautiful landscape.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi created box office success with her last release, Gargi, and up next, she has been roped in as the leading lady alongside Sivakarthikeyan in Rajkumar Periaswam's untitled project. Financed by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films in collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India, the movie has been named SK21 for now. The film will mark Sivakarthiekyan and Sai Pallavi's primary collaboration on-screen. According to the reports, the film will either be a period drama or a superhero vehicle.

Welcoming her on board, Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, "Welcome @Sai_Pallavi92. Happy to work with a super-talented actor. Looking forward." Sai Pallavi sent in her good wishes to his film Don as she commented, "Thank you! I’m elated to be working with someone as hard working and dedicated as you are. And My best wishes to you & the team for Don!"

Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Sai Pallavi will be a part of director Sukumaran's Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar cleared the air about it saying, "No, that is not true."

