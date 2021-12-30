Sai Pallavi sizzles in floral salwar kurta with her trademark jhumkas; PHOTOS

Shyam Singha Roy star Sai Pallavi has shared yet another mesmerising ethnic look. The actress wore an elegant white and blue salwar kurta with beautiful floral print. Keeping up with her trademark style, the look was complimented with golden jhumkas and minimalistic makeup. Designer Neeraja Kona shared the pics and captioned it as, “Rosie”.

Sai Pallavi was recently see donning a gorgeous red saree which she carried with the utmost grace and poise. The actress is frequently treating her fans with such looks with her trademark style and her fans could not be happier. The actress is known for her unique fashion sense that is not that easy to pull. However, our star does it with ease. Sai Pallavi shared screen space with star Nani in Rahul Sankrityan’s Shyam Singha Roy. The film that released on 24th December, has taken the box office by storm.

The actress also has other promising releases lined up for her. Sai Pallavi will star alongside Rana Daggubati in Udugula Venu’s Virata Parvam. Bankrolled by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri, Virata Parvam also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand along with others. Suresh Bobbili has scored the film’s music and Dani Sanchez-Lopez has taken care of the film’s cinematography.

The film revolves around the Naxalite movement that took place in Telangana region in the 1990s. The film is slated for an OTT release, however the date has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, the fans are enjoying the teaser for the film.