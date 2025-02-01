Sai Pallavi spills beans on ‘need to clarify’ controversies related to her: ‘I wouldn’t want them to...’

Sai Pallavi has gradually emerged as a pan-Indian actress, courtesy of her amazing plethora of work before and ahead. Currently, she is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Thandel, co-starring Naga Chaitanya. During a recent interview, the diva highlighted why she feels the need to go out there personally and dismiss controversies about herself that are purely false.

Speaking with Galatta, Sai Pallavi was asked why, unlike most actors who prefer to ignore all the noise, she goes out and issues clarification on any controversy that is stirred around her name.

The diva, in response, exclaimed how she feels a kind of sense of responsibility towards her fans and how she never wishes to hurt them at any cost. Even if her statements must have been sorely misinterpreted, she would still make it a point to clear the air.

Moreover, she added that she never wants to hurt anyone unknowingly or unintentionally, something that is often mistook as a people-pleasing tactic by many.

In her words, “And so I wanted to clarify, saying this was what I had meant... And I think that was important because if people had felt bad based on what they had heard, or what it had turned out to be, or misinterpreted over time, I wouldn’t want them to think that this people had spoken about what they had gone through in life.”

Advertisement

Sai Pallavi clarifies only when things are being blown completely out of proportion.

For instance, she once openly slammed a media portal on Twitter that claimed the actress has turned completely vegetarian for her other big project, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Coming back to her upcoming film Thandel, the Telugu survival drama will hit the big screens on February 7. Promotions for the same are going on in full swing, while the audiences have already lauded the terrific performances showcased by both Chay and Sai Pallavi, visible through the trailer.